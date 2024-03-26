Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to share screens more efficiently with AV1 codec

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has just recently announced the integration of the AV1 video codec for screen sharing in its popular collaboration app, Microsoft Teams. The Redmond tech giant says that the codec enhances clarity in virtual meetings, especially in poor network conditions.

AV1’s high compression efficiency can reduce bandwidth requirements by 63% compared to H.264, resulting in sharper visuals and fluid motion for shared content. That means less energy spent, and less energy spent means more money saved for your organization.

For instance, sharing static content usually requires less than 200Kbps bandwidth, while sharing content that moves, such as when scrolling, needs about 1.2Mbps.,” says Microsoft in the announcement.

And it’s more than just a technical upgrade, Microsoft says because the integration of AV1 codec into Teams supports sustainability in so many ways.

And that’s not a baseless claim at all, because for the longest time, Microsoft (with the new Teams) has been aiming to cut the energy cost that the app consumes in the newer generation of Microsoft Teams.

But, if you’re a personal user of Teams, Microsoft also recently rolled out a visual refresh for its desktop app. You can test it out by joining the Teams Insider program.