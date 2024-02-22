Microsoft Teams to bring an improved presenter window when screen sharing

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft Teams, also adding Apple AirPods functionality, is rolling out a new feature to improve the presenter experience during screen sharing. Starting in April 2024, presenters will benefit from an enhanced presenter window that offers better visibility and awareness of meeting participants and activities.

Here’s what’s new:

See up to four meeting participants: The presenter window will now display video and audio feeds of four active participants , helping them stay connected with the audience.

The presenter window will now display of , helping them stay connected with the audience. Identify active speakers and raised hands: Easily recognize who’s speaking and who has raised their hand to participate, allowing for smoother interaction and engagement.

Easily and who has to participate, allowing for smoother interaction and engagement. Content preview at a glance: Get a real-time preview of the shared content within the presenter window, ensuring seamless presentation flow.

Get a of the shared content within the presenter window, ensuring seamless presentation flow. Centralized meeting notifications: Important meeting updates like chat messages and mentions will appear prominently in the center of the window, enhancing overall awareness.

This update empowers presenters to confidently manage their presentations while staying in tune with their audience.

The update, identified with Feature ID 383653, has been added to the roadmap as of February 22, 2024, and is expected to start rolling out in April 2024. It will be available across various platforms, including Mac and Desktop, and cloud instances such as GCC, Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant), GCC High, and DoD. The release phases include General Availability and Targeted Release.