You'll soon be able to send video clips to Teams channels

Microsoft Teams allows users to send files to different channels, but it’s currently not possible to record videos and send them to Teams channels. Microsoft is working to fix this problem in the next couple of months by introducing a new feature in Teams.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (Feature ID: 383740), Microsoft is working on adding the ability to allow Teams users to record themselves and their computer screens and send those recordings to different channels in Teams. Not only that, but users will also be able to record an audio clip and share it with all members in Teams channels.

One of the major benefits of being able to send video and audio clips to all the channel members is that you don’t have to send these clips to each individual through direct message. And in doing so, you’ll save time and effort while also allowing enhanced productivity and collaboration.

You can now use Teams video clip in channel, in addition to chat. Record yourself, your screen, or an audio-only clip and attach the video clip to your channel post or reply. Microsoft 365 Roadmap

Apart from the new video clip capability, other noteworthy features coming Teams include being able to set profile pictures in group chats, allowing users to join Teams meetings just by scanning a QR code, native screen recording, skin tone reactions, and many more.

Microsoft is planning to release the ability to record audio and video clips and send them to channels in April. That’s when the rollout will begin for iOS, Android, Mac, and PC users. But remember, this is a tentative release timeline, so don’t be surprised if Microsoft delays it to a later month.

If you’re a Teams user, which of the upcoming features are you excited about the most? Let us know in the comments section.