After NYT lawsuit, OpenAI goes the Financial Times way, to get FT exclusive news on ChatGPT

The Financial Times (FT) and OpenAI has announced a partnership today. This collaboration is meant to use AI to improve news consumption experiences and content creation. This comes after NYT’s lawsuit said that OpenAI’s unlawful model training costs The New York Times “billions.”

What does the deal consist of?

FT will license its journalistic content to OpenAI. This includes summaries, quotes, and links that will be incorporated, with attribution, into OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Both parties will work together to develop new AI-powered features and products specifically for FT readers.

FT employees will get access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise platform, which is available all staff and students of the Arizona State Uni.

How is it good for both of these giants?

FT will be getting insights into how AI can be used for content discovery.

Readers of the Financial Times will benefit from receiving comprehensive and accurate information, which will be clearly sourced from sources.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT users will have access to high-quality journalism within the platform. No more Googling news, hopefully.

This parternship could establish a model for compensating publishers for the use of their content in AI applications.

This is an important agreement in a number of respects. It recognises the value of our award-winning journalism and will give us early insights into how content is surfaced through AI. We have long been a leader in news media innovation, pioneering the subscription model and engagement technologies, and this partnership will help keep us at the forefront of developments in how people access and use information.

said FT Group CEO John Ridding.

The partnership can look into the possibilities and challenges associated with AI in the news industry.

This collaboration represents a step towards responsible AI integration into news media, ensuring the proper use of journalistic content and fair compensation for publishers.

