It’s Day 1 of Build 2020 and here is a round-up of the top announcements Microsoft made at the event. Click the links to read more:

Microsoft announces several new improvements coming to Teams experience

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced several new capabilities that are coming to Teams experience in the coming weeks

Microsoft announces Project Reunion to unify Win32 and UWP APIs on Windows

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced Project Reunion, a new project to make app development easier for Windows 10 platform. Project Reunion unifies access to existing Win32 (legacy Windows API) and UWP (Universal Windows Platform) APIs and make them available decoupled from the OS, via tools like NuGet. Apps built using Project Reunion components can work across all the Windows 10 versions and devices.

You can now run Linux apps on Windows using latest WSL update

Microsoft today announced a major update for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This update adds support for hardware acceleration, enabling Linux GUI apps to run directly on Windows. This allows anyone to easily run their favorite Linux apps on Windows.

Microsoft announces Windows Terminal 1.0, now available for enterprise use

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Windows Terminal 1.0. With this 1.0 release, Windows Terminal is now ready for enterprise use.

Microsoft announces Windows Package Manager, a new way to install tools easily on Windows

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced the new Windows Package Manager preview, a command line tool that allows you to install your favorite tools quickly and easily.

Microsoft open sources Fluid Framework to attract more developers

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced that it is open sourcing the Fluid Framework to attract more developers. Microsoft is also releasing developer documentation and tooling for Fluid Framework.

Fluid Framework will be available to the public and open on GitHub for any developer to provide feedback, issues and pull requests.

Microsoft introduces the first way for consumers to experience the Fluid Framework

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced the first way for end users to experience the Fluid Framework with the upcoming availability in preview of Fluid Workspaces and Fluid Components.

Meet Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Microsoft’s first industry-specific cloud solution

Today, Microsoft is announcing Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, its first industry-specific cloud solution.

Microsoft acquires Softomotive, a leader in robotic process automation

During his Build 2020 keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the acquisition of Softomotive, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA). Softomotive is the company behind WinAutomation and it has more than 9,000 global customers. Microsoft is planning to bring Softomotive’s capabilities to its Power Automate platform.

Microsoft Edge Collections takes the next logical step – Pinterest integration!

Today at Build 2020 Microsoft announced Edge Collections will add Pinterest integration.

When you enable the feature, you will see Pinterest suggestions at the bottom of your collection. Clicking on a suggestion will open a board of similar, trending Pins so you can quickly find and add ideas relevant to you. It also allows you to export your collection to Pinterest. Any saved webpages or images will then show up in a new board in your Pinterest account.

Edge brings new Sidebar Search to avoid search rabbit holes

Microsoft has announced a new way to search which will not take you away from the page and context which prompted you to search.

Sidebar search aims to improve this experience by giving you the option to see results in a pane on the side of the page.

Microsoft Bing WORK page will deliver intranet search results

Today, Microsoft is introducing a new Work page in Bing that will act as a single location for all work-related search results. This feature is now available for all Microsoft 365 customers.

Microsoft has built a new supercomputer with more than 285,000 CPU cores and 10,000 GPUs

At Build 2020 event, Microsoft announced a new supercomputer on Azure in collaboration with and exclusively for OpenAI.

The new supercomputer developed for OpenAI includes more than 285,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs and 400 gigabits per second of network connectivity for each GPU server. As per the TOP500 supercomputers in the world, this new supercomputer built by Microsoft ranks in the top five.

Microsoft Azure Synapse Link brings operational database services and analytics together in real-time

Microsoft is today announcing Azure Synapse Link which brings operational database services and analytics together in real-time with a single click. Using this, customers can get insights from their real-time transactional data stored in their operational databases with a single click, without managing data movement or placing a burden on their operational systems.

Microsoft Lists is a new app to share and track information

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced a new app called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience and it can be accessed from any device.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 coming to 15 new countries

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2 later this year.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 will be available in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Keep an eye on the site for more coverage over the next few days.