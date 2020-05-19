Microsoft Lists is a new app to share and track information

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced a new app called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience and it can be accessed from any device.

This new Microsoft Lists app can be used to share and track information such as workflow issues, contacts, issues tracking and status reporting within Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and Outlook. Microsoft Lists app is also available on mobile platforms.

Users can use templates to start lists or create their own, configure color formatting, build alerts and standardize processes with simple “if this then that” configurations.

As part of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Lists comes with built-in governance, security and compliance capabilities.

For makers who need more than the out-of-box offering, Microsoft Lists integrates with Power Apps (forms) and Power Automate (workflow).

Microsoft Lists will be available this summer.

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organize work. List are simple, smart, and flexible, so you can stay on top of what matters most to your team. Track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more using customizable views and smart rules and alerts to keep everyone in sync.

Source: Microsoft