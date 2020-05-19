Meet Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Microsoft’s first industry-specific cloud solution

In 2017, Microsoft announced several new health care related initiatives and solutions to help health industry partners and organizations to use intelligent technology to improve the lives of people around the world. Microsoft’s Healthcare NExT initiative integrated research and health technology product development, and also established a new model at Microsoft for strategic health industry partnerships. In 2018, Microsoft announced a number of solutions, projects and AI accelerators. Even last year, Microsoft made great progress in the health care related business. Today, Microsoft is announcing Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, its first industry-specific cloud solution.

Highlights of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare:

Using the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare organizations can extend the value of Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Customer Service and Azure IoT to deploy: Consumer-friendly patient experience Connected physician and referral management Enhanced patient engagement portals Intelligent patient outreach Continuous patient monitoring through IoT

The Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare extends the value of existing Microsoft cloud services and Teams virtual visits, making it faster and easier for care teams to collaborate, communicate, coordinate care, and generate insights that help improve patient outcomes and workflow effectiveness.

Healthcare organizations are taking advantage of building virtual agents, automating workflows, analyzing data, and sharing insights in real-time. New integration between Microsoft Teams and Power Apps enables them to share timely information.

The future of highly secure data agility in the cloud– and the interoperability tools that healthcare organizations need to organize their health data in the cloud around FHIR – are integrated into the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Microsoft has the highest levels of commitment to trust, security, and meeting industry compliance standards/certifications in the industry.

The Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare also enables healthcare systems to take advantage of our robust ecosystem of healthcare partners who can provide solutions that complement and extend core cloud capabilities.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is now available in public preview with 6-months free trial.

Source: Microsoft