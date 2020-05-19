Microsoft HoloLens 2 coming to 15 new countries

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is already available in several countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Japan, the U.K. and the United States. At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2 later this year.
Microsoft HoloLens 2 will be available in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
HoloLens 2 Technical Specifications:
Display:
- Optics – See-through holographic lenses (waveguides)
- Resolution – 2k 3:2 light engines
- Holographic Density – >2.5k radiants (light points per radian)
- Eye-based Rendering – Display optimization for 3D eye position
Sensors & Audio:
- Depth – Azure Kinect sensor
- IMU – Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
- Camera – 8MP stills, 1080p30 video
- Microphone Array – 5 channels
- Speakers – Built-in, Spatial Audio
Human Understanding:
- Hand Tracking – Two-handed fully articulated model, direct manipulation
- Eye Tracking – Real-time tracking
- Voice – Command and control on-device, Natural Language with internet connectivity
Environmental Understanding:
- 6DoF Tracking – World-scale positional tracking
- Spatial Mapping – Real-time environment mesh
- Mixed Reality Capture – Mixed hologram and physical environment photos and videos
Compute & Connectivity:
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform
- HPU: 2nd Generation Custom-built Holographic Processing Unit
- WiFi: 802.11ac 2×2
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- USB: USB Type-C
Power:
- Battery Life – 2-3 hours of active use
- Charging – USB Power Delivery – Fast Charging
- Thermals – Passively Cooled
Fit:
- Size – Fits over glasses, size using adjustment dial
Software:
- Windows Holographic OS
- Edge
- Remote Assist
- Layout
- Guides
- 3D Viewer
- OneDrive for Business
Source: Microsoft