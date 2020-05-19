Microsoft HoloLens 2 coming to 15 new countries

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is already available in several countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Japan, the U.K. and the United States. At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2 later this year.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 will be available in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

HoloLens 2 Technical Specifications:

Display:

Optics – See-through holographic lenses (waveguides)

Resolution – 2k 3:2 light engines

Holographic Density – >2.5k radiants (light points per radian)

Eye-based Rendering – Display optimization for 3D eye position

Sensors & Audio:

Depth – Azure Kinect sensor

IMU – Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer

Camera – 8MP stills, 1080p30 video

Microphone Array – 5 channels

Speakers – Built-in, Spatial Audio

Human Understanding:

Hand Tracking – Two-handed fully articulated model, direct manipulation

Eye Tracking – Real-time tracking

Voice – Command and control on-device, Natural Language with internet connectivity

Environmental Understanding:

6DoF Tracking – World-scale positional tracking

Spatial Mapping – Real-time environment mesh

Mixed Reality Capture – Mixed hologram and physical environment photos and videos

Compute & Connectivity:

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform

HPU: 2nd Generation Custom-built Holographic Processing Unit

WiFi: 802.11ac 2×2

Bluetooth: 5.0

USB: USB Type-C

Power:

Battery Life – 2-3 hours of active use

Charging – USB Power Delivery – Fast Charging

Thermals – Passively Cooled

Fit:

Size – Fits over glasses, size using adjustment dial

Software:

Windows Holographic OS

Edge

Remote Assist

Layout

Guides

3D Viewer

OneDrive for Business

Source: Microsoft