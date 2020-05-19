Microsoft Bing WORK page will deliver intranet search results

At Ignite 2018, Microsoft first announced Microsoft Search, a new organizational search experience that will be available across Microsoft Teams, Yammer, SharePoint, OneDrive, Office, Windows, and Bing.

Until now, Microsoft Search results were displayed on the top position (check the above image) in a regular web search results page. Today, Microsoft is introducing a new Work page in Bing that will act as a single location for all work-related search results. This feature is now available for all Microsoft 365 customers.

The Bing WORK page is prominently located just below the main search bar next to ALL, for simple switching between work and the web.

When signed-in to Bing with your work credentials, this page will appear right next to other familiar pages such as Images, Shopping, and News. This new results page gives you the option to view work-specific results such as files, people, internal websites, and more.

To try out Bing WORK page experience, sign into Bing with your work credentials and give it a try.

Source: Microsoft