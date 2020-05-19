Microsoft announces Windows Terminal 1.0, now available for enterprise use

After several months of beta testing, Microsoft today announced the general availability of Windows Terminal 1.0. With this 1.0 release, Windows Terminal is now ready for enterprise use.

The Windows Terminal is a modern, fast, efficient, powerful, and productive terminal application for users of command-line tools and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. Its main features include multiple tabs, panes, Unicode and UTF-8 character support, a GPU accelerated text rendering engine, and custom themes, styles, and configurations.

You can download the Windows Terminal 1.0 release here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft