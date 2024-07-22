Why is Samsung killing Samsung Messages on Galaxy phones for US customers?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung is reportedly killing Samsung Messages, its in-app messaging service on Galaxy smartphones, for US customers. Instead, Google Messages with RCS (Rich Communication Services) enabled will come pre-loaded instead.

Analyst Max Weinbach shared on X that the South Korean tech giant is notifying users that beginning with the Flip 6 and Fold 6 that arrived at the Unpacked event in July, as well as future models, the Google Messages app will replace Samsung Messages. With RCS activated, you’ll be able to text 911 and send high-definition images and accurate locations. This feature will go live this winter.

“Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun. You can also exchange messages with users around the world through Google Messages,” the message reads.

However, Samsung Messages is still available for download from the Galaxy Store with some features missing, and it continues to come pre-installed in Canada and Europe. No words about what features will be missed from the region-locked US so far.

Naturally, there’s been a lot of speculation about why Samsung is geo-locking this change to the US. So, why?

For months, Samsung Messages has been rumored to be discontinued in favor of Google Messages, and this may be the beginning of its end.

The consensus was that while Samsung Messages is not disappearing, Google Messages will become the default app due to better integration with RCS, which some carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile support exclusively through Google Messages. Users also noted that Google Messages tends to offer a more reliable and feature-rich texting experience, especially when dealing with RCS.