Microsoft acquires Softomotive, a leader in robotic process automation

During his Build 2020 keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the acquisition of Softomotive, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA). Softomotive is the company behind WinAutomation and it has more than 9,000 global customers. Microsoft is planning to bring Softomotive’s capabilities to its Power Automate platform.

Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop authoring so anyone can build a bot and automate Windows-based tasks.

Microsoft listed the following possibilities for customers as a result of this acquisition:

Delivering a comprehensive low-code desktop automation solution with WinAutomation – We are providing customers with additional choices for creating workflows in Power Automate. Now, anyone can build RPA bots with our existing browser-based authoring app or through a new desktop app with WinAutomation.

Expanding the out-of-the-box UI automation drivers for commonly used apps and services – Microsoft is committed to providing the most robust set of RPA capabilities in one platform, and is now expanding the existing desktop automation experience with the addition of Softomotive's robust set of connectors and applications, such as SAP, legacy terminal screens, Java, Citrix, and more.

Enabling parallel execution and multitasking – Customers can now execute multiple workflows and automations in parallel and on the same machine to reduce latency and improve the efficiency of their bots. This brings the same incredible scale from existing Power Automate API automation to UI automation.

Offering thousands of additional features – We are bringing even more innovation from Softomotive built over the last 15 years to our customers to support low-code bot development.

