Microsoft introduces the first way for consumers to experience the Fluid Framework

Microsoft first announced Fluid Framework at Build 2019. Later at Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced the public preview of Fluid Framework for end-users and developers. Early this year, Microsoft announced the public preview of Fluid Framework for all Office 365 enterprise users worldwide.

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced the first way for end users to experience the Fluid Framework with the upcoming availability in preview of Fluid Workspaces and Fluid Components.

Fluid Workspaces and Components work just like the web to bring the right level of context and connection as well as seamlessly capture follow-ups in-line and edit action items with an entire team.

Fluid Components and Fluid Workspaces will become available in more places over time, and their capabilities will become more powerful over time.

This initial public preview includes basic text, tables, lists, agendas and action items. These Fluid components will be available for creation in Outlook for the web and Office.com.

Fluid Framework Public preview will be soon available for Microsoft 365 Enterprise and education subscribers in Targeted Release.