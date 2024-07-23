Microsoft's KB5040535 for Windows 11's Beta, once again, tests Store's search suggestion

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week for Windows 11 insiders. For folks in the Beta channel, Microsoft has just launched the KB5040535 update, or Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3936, with a few changes here and there.

You may recall that the Redmond tech giant first tested a “Recommended for you” section when you clicked on the search box on the Microsoft Store weeks ago. This change is now documented within the KB5040535 for Beta channel insiders, and you may soon be able to see it.

“When you’re searching for content in the Store Search box, a new flyout at the bottom of the search display suggests content you may be interested in. Check it out by navigating to the Search box!,” Microsoft describes the feature, which was first tested in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26244 for the Canary channel in late June.

Whether you hate it or love it, it’s a pretty common sight on app stores to have a recommended section on its search bar. If you recall, Apple’s App Store also has something similar called “Suggested” apps on iPhones and iPads.

Besides, Microsoft also features updates to the “Open with” dialog and fixes for text suggestions, crashes, and hardware issues. Known issues include explorer.exe crashes and malfunctions in the Notification Center, where it may get stuck and not open sometimes.

You can check out the full changelog of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3936 here.