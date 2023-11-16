YouTube’s new genAI can make any singer sing a song composed by you

Google DeepMind and YouTube have announced Dream Track. This AI-powered music creation tool allows creators to generate unique soundtracks for their YouTube Shorts. Dream Track uses Google’s Lyria music generation model to create high-quality music with instrumentals and vocals in the style of popular artists.

Dream Track is currently in an experimental phase, and only a limited number of creators will be able to use it at first. However, Google plans to make the tool more widely available.

To use Dream Track, creators simply enter a topic and choose an artist from a carousel. For example – ‘A ballad about opposites attract, upbeat acoustic,’ and choose the artist, the AI will generate a 30-second soundtrack for their Short. Users can also control the style and mood of the music, and they can even add their vocals.

With this – Dream Track offers a range of music genres to select from, such as pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic.

Along with this, YouTube and Google DeepMind are also building a Music AI tool.

Dream Track is expected to be a valuable tool to assist content creators in producing more captivating and unforgettable content for their YouTube Shorts. Moreover, it is a testament to the ever-increasing capabilities of AI, which is progressing with each passing day.