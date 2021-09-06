Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 get September 2021 patch

Samsung is one of the few Android OEMs that are known for its timely delivery of software updates. The South Korean company is currently in the process of delivering the latest September 2021 security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones. The latest smartphone to get the security patch is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which were released in the first half of August.

The September update is available through a firmware update. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting firmware update F926BXXU1AUHF, while the firmware update rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip 3 is carries version number F711BXXU2AUI1. The update is currently available in limited markets — Australia and Ireland. On the bright side, the company will start making it available for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 users very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update, apart from the September 2021 security patch, it includes general bug fixes and device stability improvements, and no new features. That said, the update is extremely important as it includes the latest security patch, so make sure to install it as quickly as possible.

The latest security patch is already available for some of the Galaxy smartphones, including Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 series.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Australia and Ireland can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.