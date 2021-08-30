Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets a new firmware update, carrying version number G781BXXU4CUH5. The software update adds September 2021 security patch, though the company doesn’t mention the vulnerabilities it has fixed with its latest security patch. Apart from that, the firmware update also includes device stability improvements.

The Snapdragon version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G was the first Galaxy phone to get the September 2021 security patch. And now, the latest patch is also rolling out to the 5G variants in various European markets, including Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Baltic region, and the Czech Republic.

The September security patch will also be rolled out to Samsung’s other supported Galaxy smartphones, including Galaxy S20, S21, Note20, Note10. Besides flagships, the security patch will also be rolled out to mid-range Galaxy smartphones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 FE users in Europe can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile