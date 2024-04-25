Microsoft Teams classic app to end support in July 2024, full block on unsupported systems in October

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft announced an extension to the support timeline for the classic Teams desktop app. Users will have until July 1st, 2024, to transition to the new Teams version. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that they will soon have a single client that works with work, school, and personal accounts.

A new Teams client is in the process of rolling out, in stages, for users who are still on classic Teams client. This rollout involves installing the new Teams client for users who still have the classic Teams client, with Microsoft attempting to uninstall the classic Teams client 14 days after the installation of new Teams. This article will discuss the timelines and details of end of support and end of availability for classic Teams client.

Classic Teams will reach end-of-support on July 1st, 2024. This means the app will no longer receive updates, patches, or new features and will start to become outdated. Users will be notified within the app.

Classic Teams will remain usable on some systems after July 1st, but with limitations. Users will see informational messages about the app’s end of support. These messages can be dismissed but will reappear.

Classic Teams will be completely blocked for users on unsupported operating systems, including Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and MacOS Sierra 10.12. Warning messages will begin in August 2024, with a complete block on October 23rd, 2024. Affected users can still access Teams through a web browser. Seen at Neowin.

Classic Teams will function until July 1st, 2025, for users on supported operating systems. After that date, the app will be blocked and unavailable for use.

Microsoft recommends users transition to the new Teams app before the deadlines. The new app offers various improvements and features not available in the classic version.

