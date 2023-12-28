Exclusive: Renders and tech specs of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In the coming weeks, Samsung is planning to announce its next generation portable rugged tablet, the new Galaxy Tab Active5. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 tablet will come with military-grade toughness, new productivity features and the Samsung Knox security platform. The device is targeted towards frontline employees who use devices throughout their workday in challenging environments.

Today, we have exclusively obtained the official renders and technical specifications of this upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 tablet. First, let’s look at the official renders below.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 will feature an 8-inch WUXGA display with touch sensitivity, a 5nm octa-core processor, a user-replaceable 5050mAh battery, and a dual camera system. The tablet will also support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity.

The tablet will come with the Samsung Knox security platform, which provides protection from hardware to software levels. Users will be able to unlock the device with face recognition or fingerprint scanning and customize the programmable key for quick access to frequently used apps or functions.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 will also include the IP68-rated S Pen, which can be used for writing, drawing, or navigating on the screen. The device will have a Dolby Atmos sound system and two microphones for clear audio quality.

The tablet will boast military-grade toughness, with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a MIL-STD-810H certification for durability, and a 1.2m anti-shock protection with an inbox protective cover. The device will also have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen for scratch resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Technical Specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Display 8-inch, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), TFT LCD, Touch Sensitivity OS Android 12.0 Dimensions 126.8 x 213.8mm x 10.1mm (433g) Camera Rear AF + 13MP F1.9, Flash (UHD 4K @ 30FPS video recording support) Front 5MP Memory & Storage 4 + 64 GB / 6 + 128GB,

microSD up to 1TB Processor 5nm Octa-Core Processor with up to 3.4 GHz (Exynos 1380) Battery User Replaceable, 5050mAh, up to 16 hours video playback, up to 15 hours internet usage time, and up to 33 hours 4G LTE talk time Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, MIMO), Bluetooth v5.3, NFC (eSE) SIM Dual SIM or Single SIM Interface Type-C USB 3.2, POGO Pin Sensors Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Hall, Fingerprint, Proximity GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS Rugged IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 1.2m Anti-Shock with Inbox Protective Cover, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Pen S Pen (IP68 Rated, Inbox) Sound Dolby Atmos Microphone 2 Microphones Security Samsung Knox Biometric Authentication Face Recognition, Fingerprint with Home Key Programmable Key Customization via Active Key

Samsung has not yet announced the price or availability of the Galaxy Tab Active5, but the company is expected to reveal more details soon. The tablet will compete with other rugged devices in the market, such as the Panasonic Toughbook and the Dell Latitude.