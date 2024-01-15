"Your call cannot be completed as dialed" Resolved

The “Your call cannot be completed as dialed” message can be very frustrating. Fortunately, I learned how to fix it and now all my calls are going through.

It usually happens due to incorrect number formats, internal dialing errors, poor network, and incorrect phone settings.

Before diving into technicalities, try some simple fixes that often do wonders:

Verify the number you dialed: One mistake in typing can direct the call to a nonexistent number. Ensure you dialed the correct number.

Check your network: Look at your network bars to confirm that you have a good connection. A 3G connection should be enough for ordinary calls.

Remove the "+" symbol: If using an international code, try omitting the "+" before the country code. Some devices interpret it as a regular digit, messing up the call.

If these don’t work, try the fixes below.

Restart Your Device

If you use an iPhone:

Press the volume up and then the volume down button in quick succession.

and then the button in quick succession. Hold the power button, but don’t slide the “ slide to power ” toggle because that will be a normal shutdown.

but don’t slide the “ ” toggle because that will be a normal shutdown. Wait until the screen shuts down and an Apple logo appears before releasing the power button.

If you use an Android phone, holding the power button should give you various power options, including restart.

Enable Wifi Calling (If Available)

WiFi calling routes calls through your Wi-Fi instead of cellular networks, bypassing potential signal issues. Here’s how to do it on Android:

Open Settings .

. Go to Network & Interne t. On some Android phones, this will be “ Connections .”

t. On some Android phones, this will be “ .” Select Wi-F i.

i. Tap on Wi-Fi calling .

. Choose your preferred settings.

If you’re on iOS:

Open Settings from your iPhone’s homepage.

from your iPhone’s homepage. Tap on Cellular .

. Select WiFi calling .

. Tap on the toggle button .

. Confirm by selecting Enable.

Reset Network Settings

If you use an iPhone:

Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Scroll down to General .

. Scroll down and tap on Transfer or reset iPhone .

. A new menu will appear. Select Reset .

. Select Reset network settings .

. Enter your iPhone’s passcode .

. Tap Reset network settings again to confirm and proceed.

again to confirm and proceed. Your iPhone will take a few seconds. Once done, it’ll automatically restart.

On Android:

Open Settings from your homepage.

Open Wireless connections or Networks and internet, depending on your phone. You’ll need to tap more on some phones to open the full menu.

Select Network settings reset.

Select Reset settings.

The “Your call cannot be completed as dialed” error can be frustrating when you’re trying to reach someone. However, with the solutions above, you should be able to fix it and make your calls unhindered.