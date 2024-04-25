After months of preview, Copilot plugins on the web roll out by the end of the year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft launched Copilot, its AI-powered assistant tool, last year, and it comes in different versions. Since then, the Redmond tech giant always tried to improve the users’ experience by bringing bits of features–like the hotly anticipated plugins in Copilot.

Now, after months of being in public preview for the Windows 11 version, Microsoft says in an updated entry on its roadmap site that it’s rolling out plugins on the web version of Copilot (copilot.microsoft.com). It will then launch by the end of the year for folks in free Copilot, Copilot Pro, and Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plans.

Plugins for Copilot have arrived for quite some time, but mainly, they cater to Windows 11 or Bing users more. If you check Copilot via Bing, you’ll see sections of “Chats,” which has your history & Copilot GPTs, and “Plugins” on the top right of your screen. The latter is not visible if you check Copilot web.

Some of these Copilot plugins are actually useful. For example, you can create “radio-quality” fun songs using Suno AI, search for flights and hotels using Kayak, compare prices on online stores using Klarna, and more.

Microsoft also says in another entry that folks on Mac devices will soon be able to ask Copilot to request a summary of chats or documents. But, instead of scanning through the whole document, you can highlight or select certain parts of it. This feature was announced for the Windows version a little while ago.