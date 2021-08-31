After revealing all the new features in OneUI 3.1.1. earlier today, Samsung is now pushing the update to one of its premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The company promised that it’d make the update to the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and now the company has started to deliver on its promises with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The OneUI 3.1.1 update includes Drag & Split, Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching, Auto Rotate All Apps, Customized App Aspect Ratios, App Split View, Flex Mode Panel, Favorite Apps Taskbar, and Cover Screen Mirroring. It also includes the Android September 2021 security patch.

The update carries a firmware version number F916BXXU2EUH5 in Germany and the UK, F916WVLU2EUH5 in Canada, and F916NKSU1DUH5 in South Korea. However, we’re expecting Samsung to make the update available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in Germany/ the UK/ Canada/ South Korea and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile