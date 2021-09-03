Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now getting the September 2021 security patch with the latest firmware update. The update carries firmware version number G98xxXXSADUH5 and adds only security enhancements and no new features. The update is currently available in Europe, but we expect the company to make it available for S20 users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The latest security patch is already available for some of the Galaxy smartphones, including Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy S20 becomes the third Galaxy smartphone to get the update.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S20 successor, Galaxy S21, will be the first to get a taste of the first OneUI 4.0 beta update. The Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 beta update is expected to start rolling out this month. We’re also expecting Samsung to make the beta build available for other Galaxy-branded phones, including the Galaxy S20, in the near future.

Coming back to the September update, Galaxy S20 users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile