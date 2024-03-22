Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Launch Imminent, Leaks Reveal Design, Specs and More

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy M55 5G smartphone is poised for an imminent market launch, according to our reliable industry leaks. While Samsung remains tight-lipped, our sources have revealed key details, including color options, camera configurations, and key specifications.

Sleek Design and Large Display:

Leaked images showcase the Galaxy M55 5G’s elegant design, available in Light Green and Black. Despite a large battery and expansive display, the phone remains impressively lightweight at just 180 grams. It boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with ultra-thin bezels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits – perfect for outdoor viewing.

Powerful Camera Array:

The rear panel features a striking triple-camera system with individual circular modules, a departure from traditional camera islands for a premium look. The Galaxy M55 5G is set to include:

50MP OIS Wide-angle main camera

8MP Ultra-Wide camera

2MP Macro Camera

50MP Selfie camera

Expect popular camera features like Nightography, Dual recording, and stabilized 4K videos with OIS and VDIS.

Impressive Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and Super Fast Charging 2.0 (45W) for all-day power. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM ensure smooth performance. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB variants, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Enhanced security comes from an under-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung Knox Vault.

Software:

Samsung’s Android 14-based One UI interface offers a streamlined user experience, with the promise of 5 generations of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

Other features:

Dolby Atmos for immersive sound experience

Dual-sim support for seamless cellular connectivity

Bluetooth v5.2

NFC

Successor to the Popular Galaxy M54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is set to upgrade the well-received Galaxy M54 5G, launched in March 2023. The M54 5G featured an Exynos 1380 processor and a versatile camera system led by a 108-megapixel main sensor.