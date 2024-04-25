Microsoft Viva Connections now offers new UX and branding settings

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has announced new features for Viva Connections, the employee experience platform integrated within Microsoft Teams.

Firms can now customise the Viva Connections app for their employees with a custom icon and name, which can level up their branding. Dashboard operators can configure the hero section image and theme color to reflect the company’s branding guidelines. Support for custom themes allows for even more tailored brand alignment.

An upcoming update will let you set custom fonts within Viva Connection. Organizations can also use pre-built and custom dashboard cards with their own imagery and colors, which can optimize the user experience for their specific brand identity.

Viva Connections desktop users now have the option to enable dark mode. This functionality automatically adjusts based on the user’s settings within Microsoft Teams, ensuring a consistent experience.

Overall, these improvements provide organizations with increased flexibility to tailor Viva Connections to their specific needs, potentially leading to a more engaging and user-friendly experience for employees.

