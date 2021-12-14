Sony has announced that players on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles will be able to play their favourite multiplayer games without a PlayStation Plus membership this weekend.

Running from 12:01 AM on December 18th until 11:59 PM on December 19th, PlayStation players will have no more than this coming weekend to play the multiplayer modes of their games for free.

Unfortunately for those excited by the Twitter announcement, which featured images of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Grand Theft Auto V, and NBA 2K22, each of these games are still being sold separately, as Sony is only giving out access to multiplayer and not games to enjoy with it.

For those looking for completely free games, to keep no less, you’ll need to head to PC and the Epic Games Store, as they’re reportedly due to be giving away a free game each day, from the 16th to the 30th of December.

Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time) pic.twitter.com/WXMW4lUCYM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

With Sony reportedly working on a new subscription codenamed ‘Spartacus’ it’s currently unclear if free online multiplayer weekends like this one will be more or less common in the future.