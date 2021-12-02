Sony has finally officially revealed December’s PlayStation Plus lineup, and it’s exactly what we expected thanks to Billbil-Kun’s spot on leaking.

Godfall: Challenger Edition | PS5 & PS4

Launching day one on PlayStation Plus: Featuring all of the late game modes and action but none of that pesky story content to get in the way, Godfall’s Challenger Edition lets players enjoy the Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials modes alongside the usual looter-slasher action that Godfall promises.

Mortal Shell | PS4

Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

Lego DC Super-Villains | PS4

It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story.

Alongside the main trio of titles that we’ve come to expect, in December PlayStation players are also able to pick up three bonus PS VR PlayStation Plus games that were added back in November, so long as you’ve not already claimed them already.

The Persistence | PS VR

Survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations. Explore, evade and fight your way through the depths to bring the ship back to Earth. Gather resources, upgrade abilities and fabricate an arsenal of weapons in this sci-fi horror roguelite.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR

Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead.

Until You Fall | PS VR

Fight. Fall. Rise Again. Grow stronger as you battle through an awesome neon environment and strike down magic-infused monstrosities. Fantasy and synthwave collide in this physically active VR hack-and-slash roguelite.