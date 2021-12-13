Sony has announced that their most recent PlayStation Studios acquisition is Seattle-based developer Valkyrie Entertainment.

After being founded in 2002, Valkyrie Entertainment has worked alongside other studios, co-developing titles such as God of War, Valorant, and even the recently released Halo Infinite.

The Seattle-based studio’s current project remains unknown, however, it’s thought that they’re currently contributing to the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok, which is primarily being developed by Sony’s Santa Monica Studio.

In a brief statement on Twitter, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, announced that “Valkyrie Entertainment will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises.”

With this latest acquisition, as well as the past acquisitions of Housemarque and Bluepoint Games, PlayStation now owns an impressive roster of 17 first-party studios.