Sony has unveiled the first wave of PlayStation 5 console covers after recently patenting the interchangeable designs.

In a blog post, PlayStation has unveiled a range of new colours for their DualSense controller, which just so happens to match the colours of the newly announced PlayStation 5 console covers.

The PlayStation 5 console covers will be available in the following colours:

Midnight Black

Cosmic Red

Nova Pink

Starlight Blue

Galactic Purple

As we saw from the patent, which was discovered last month, these console covers are easily interchangeable with one another, with PlayStation informing us that all you need to do is “simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place.”

Alongside the console covers, which will be available in January 2022, Sony also unveiled DualSense controllers in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

While these console covers will help spice up the monolith in your living room, so long as you’re lucky enough to get your hands on the ever-illusive PlayStation 5, we’re more excited about the possibility of game-specific console covers, which could potentially give you a limited editing design without making you buy a whole new console.