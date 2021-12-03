According to a new Bloomberg report, Sony is planning a new subscription service to try and compete with Xbox Game Pass.

Codenamed “Spartacus”, this new subscription service, reportedly launching in Spring next year, will allow players to pay a monthly fee to access a catalogue of modern and classic games from throughout PlayStation’s history.

While Sony does already have two subscription services for PlayStation consoles, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, according to Bloomberg’s report, this new service would merge both of these existing memberships into the new Spartacus subscription service.

The documents that Bloomberg was privy to also revealed that Spartacus will be available in three tiers. The first of these tiers will include just the existing PlayStation Plus benefits, while the second tier introduces the catalogue of PlayStation 4 and 5 games to download and play. The third and final tier is set to include extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation 1, 2, 3, and PSP games.

While Sony is yet to confirm any of these details in an official announcement, this Spartacus service would be a great step in levelling the game subscription service playing field, which Microsoft has been leading for a while now with Xbox Game Pass.