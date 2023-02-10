A new leak indicates Microsoft’s early efforts for Windows 11 Moment 4 update

Although we’re still waiting for the second Windows 11 “Moment” update, a new leak is already showing that Microsoft is now working on Moment 4. (via Neowin)

Microsoft is calling the rollout of new Windows 11 features Moment updates. The first one was already released last year, while Moment 2 is reportedly coming in March this year. Two months after that is the rumored timeframe for Moment 3, which will be in May. Now, a recent leak suggests that the Redmond company might already be working on Moment 4, which is internally called Windows 11 version 23H2 or Sun Valley 3 (SV3) since it will likely be in late 2023 (between September and October).

Seems like early internal work for Windows 11 23H2 is underway pic.twitter.com/3MlxciQmHL — Xeno (@XenoPanther) February 9, 2023

The leak was shared by a Windows enthusiast and Insider named Xeno on Twitter. Xeno shared details referencing Windows 11 23H2 on the OSGWiki (www.osgwiki.com) website, an internal website for Microsoft employees to share their documents about the builds and developments they are working on.

There are still no reports or rumors hinting at the features that might be included in the SV3 update, but there are lots of things under development in Microsoft now. Some of these things include the recent Widget previews (Spotify and Messenger) and Notepad tabs. Microsoft is also continuously trying to test different treatments for the Search bar on the taskbar, further strengthening the rumors about the possible round-cornered floating taskbar in the future.