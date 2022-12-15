Windows 11 “Moment 3” update release date leaks online

Microsoft released its first “Moment” update back in October, and it was pretty significant, as it included some noteworthy new features such as Tabbed Files Explorer, Taskbar enhancements, a new Photos app, and more. The company’s second “Moment” update for Windows 11 is rumored to arrive in March next year. And now, a new rumor has surfaced, providing the release month of “Moment 3.”

According to Microsoft watcher Ice Universe, Microsoft is preparing Windows 11 “Moment 3” update, or as he called “Continuous Innovations,” for a release in May 2023. However, “Moments 3” is still under wrap, as Microsoft has not hinted at anything related to it. Much worse is the fact that we have not heard from leaks and rumors about what we will get in that update.

For the unversed, Microsoft did away with the strategy where it released two major Windows updates in a year. Instead, the software company chose to release multiple small feature updates throughout the year, internally called “Moment” updates. The software giant has so far released only one “Moment” update, with the next one believed to be arriving in March next year.

May 2023 = next Windows "Continuous Innovations" release timeframe — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) December 14, 2022

While the time gap between “Moment 1” and “Moment 2” seems quite long — almost six months. The latest “Moment 3” rumor suggests that Microsoft will not take much time to release the third one. These are, of course, all speculations, and Microsoft may have a different plan. But given Ice Universe’s exceptional track record, the leaked release timeframe of “Moment 3” has a good chance of being accurate.

We do not know how feature-rich the “Moment 3” update will be, but the one arriving in March will be pretty exciting. Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 is expected to bring a new Taskbar design for tablets, File Explorer live search, website recommendation in the Start menu, energy recommendations, System tray drag-and-drop support, and so much more.

Which upcoming Windows 11 feature are you excited about the most? Let us know in the comments section.