Last December 2022 Windows 11 Beta builds test rounded taskbar Search, voice access commands

Microsoft announced the release of a new pair of builds in the Beta Channel, which will be its last this 2022. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1037 and Build 22623.1037 (KB5021304) follow the same system in the past, wherein the higher build number always gets the new features activated by default. There are no big features or functions to anticipate, as the enhancements will only bring the new Search bar treatment on the taskbar and some voice access improvements.

The same treatment for the Search on the taskbar is being tested on the recently released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25267 in the Dev Channel. Just like in that test, the Search comes in a longer or shorter space, but the main highlight of both is the rounded structure. As we reported yesterday, and with the hints from the leaked images from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, this continuous test for the bar design might mean further changes beyond the Search element. As rumored, it might also be a preparation for the possible round-cornered floating taskbar in the future. This feature will be available for both Build 22621.1037 and Build 22623.1037.

Meanwhile, only Build 22623.1037 will get the new voice access improvements, giving users “more flexible” capabilities in executing commands. According to Microsoft, the changes made should now allow users to interact with their voices when referring to specific UI controls with respective names. It covers the number buttons in the Calculator app, PivotTable and PivotChart in Excel, and more. Microsoft explained it in its blog post for Insiders and detailed the other new supports for specific commands.

On the other hand, here are the fixes that will also be rolling out in this Beta build release.