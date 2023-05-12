Microsoft is now rolling out previously tested Windows 11 features to Release Preview Channel

Microsoft is rolling out multiple releases for its Release Preview Channel: Windows 10 Build 19045.3030 and Windows 11 Build 22000.2001 and Build 22621.1776. Among the three, however, the last one is the star of this week’s release by giving us all the features Microsoft previously tested with Windows 11 Insiders.

To start, Windows 11 Build 22621.1776 offers new live captions support to more languages, such as Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French (France, Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Spanish, Danish, English (Ireland, other English dialects), and Korean. The update also expands the voice access command support to more English dialects for the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia.

More things related to voice access commands are also improved in Build 22621.1776. For instance, the in-app voice access command help page gets a redesign, giving users command descriptions and examples and new categories. Microsoft also added new text selection and editing voice access commands, which were first introduced in earlier builds to Insiders.

Other Windows 11 features that were previously tested are also now rolling out in this release: