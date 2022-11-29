Previously hidden VPN indicator officially arrives in Windows 11 Dev Build 25252

Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Preview Build 25252 to Dev Channel Insiders today, and it features a new look for Search on the taskbar alongside a previously hidden VPN indicator.

Another neat hidden change in 25247, a minor one – when you are connected using a VPN, there will soon be a small 'shield' overlay on the network icon to indicate that. (also, it respects your accent color!) Left: enabled

Right: disabled vivetool /enable /id:38113452 pic.twitter.com/smYqizgUOy — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) November 20, 2022

The VPN indicator was first discovered by some Insiders in Windows 11 Dev build 25247, where it is hidden. One of the first individuals to report the feature is Twitter user PhantomOcean3, who stressed that the indicator has a limitation. It only works via VPNs configured through the built-in Windows 11 client. Additionally, it doesn’t work with WiFi or applications of commercial VPN services.

“This *seems* to work only if you connect to a VPN from the quick setting or the Network & internet > VPN page in Settings,” PhantomOcean3’s tweet reads. “Also, *apparently* does not show with Wi-Fi. Feature is still early though, so it’s possible it will be updated.”

Given the feature was previously hidden, some used the ViveTool to enable it in the earlier build. This, however, should not be needed now since the feature comes officially in Build 25252. Once Dev Insiders receive the build, the “glanceable VPN status” will appear on their taskbars whenever they connect to a recognized VPN profile. The icon can be recognized for its distinct shield icon placed over the active network connection. Additionally, it follows the system accent color, allowing the addition to blend with the current Windows elements on the taskbar.

On the other hand, Microsoft is also introducing a new Search on the taskbar. The new treatment shows a longer search bar. The change is not really a big deal and barely noticeable, so it is no surprise that some are unimpressed by it and find it unnecessary to be considered a highlight of the build.

As usual, the build comes with different fixes on different sections of the Windows 11 system, including the taskbar and Start menu.