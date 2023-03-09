First Windows 11 Canary build offers File Explorer access key shortcuts, file recommendations, more

Microsoft is releasing its first Canary release for Windows 11 Insiders this week. Build 25314 offers a handful of new features, including File Explorer access key shortcuts and file recommendations and Local Security Authority (LSA) protection. However, as mentioned by Microsoft before, the release might be unstable in many areas, which might be faced by former Dev Insiders who chose to move into this channel.

This week, Microsoft released the addition of the new Canary Channel into its Windows Insider program. This also brought a change to Insiders, especially those in the Dev Channel, as Microsoft said those testers would be moved to the Canary. Those who wished to stay in Dev Channel were advised to have a Windows 11 clean installation, but Insiders who moved to Canary will get more exciting releases. As believed by some, the new Canary Channel might be the place where Microsoft would test the features for the rumored Windows 12. The downside of this, however, is unstable builds.

In this first Canary release, Microsoft included several features and improvements for Insiders. Here is a quick look at them: