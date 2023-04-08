Windows 11 Canary Build 25336: New control to choose default high-performance GPU

Insiders in the Canary Channel will receive the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25336 this week. The main highlight of the release is the new control for users to select their default high-performance GPU.

“Customers with 2 or more discrete graphics adapters with no integrated graphics can now choose which of the discrete graphics adapters is considered high-performance,” Microsoft details in its recent build announcement. “Navigate to Settings > System > Display > Graphics > Default graphics settings and select which of the discrete graphics adapters you would like to be designated as the Default high performance GPU.”

On the other hand, the build will also bring enhancement in the performance of search in Settings and a 20 most recent tabs limit when users want to view tabs using the ALT + TAB command or the Snap Assist feature. Microsoft has tested both in other releases before, with the latter also available in this week’s Windows 11 Insider Dev Build 23430.