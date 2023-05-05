Windows 11 Dev Build 23451: File Explorer ‘modernized details pane,’ Facebook widgets, more

Microsoft is introducing several new features and improvements to Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Build 23451 is now rolling out to testers. Yet, Microsoft noted some feature experiences, such as those improvements in Windows Spotlight, would vary by testers.

Dev Insiders will have a bunch of new features to try, and most of them will focus on the visuals of the Windows 11 system. To start, the software giant is testing two new experiences for Windows Spotlight. Although both will still share the same features like 4K portrait images and desktop image details, one will get a better UI and full-screen and minimized experience.

Microsoft also made an update in the Gallery icon in File Explorer. Another addition in the File Explorer is a “modernized details pane,” which will work like a preview for viewing some highlights regarding a specific file. Here, users can view the changes made to the file alongside the dates and other collaboration activities without opening the file.

Meanwhile, the widget picker experience now allows a visual preview of the widget, which allows users to see what the widgets actually look like before they use them. Speaking of widgets, the company introduced a dedicated widget for Facebook and new animated taskbar widget icons (limited to weather and finance types) that move when you hover over them or when they have new announcements.

On the other hand, Microsoft said it enhanced its interaction with Excel by prioritizing the announcements based on the information users need to skim a workbook. For Live Captions, meanwhile, support now includes Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, and Portuguese (Portugal).

The build also includes the previous features tested by Microsoft, such as the ability to end tasks by right-clicking on an app on the taskbar and notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. Microsoft is also bringing back website recommendations in the Start menu, promising “to recommend more useful and personal websites based on your browsing history instead of generally popular websites.”