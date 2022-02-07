With Ubisoft’s Quartz NFTs not being the success they first envisioned, the often controversial publisher has reportedly begun pushing them upon its employees.

After years of hard work, there’s no doubt that the Ghost Recon Breakpoint team is definitely worthy of some recognition, as they’ve turned the once despised shooter into a game that can actually be enjoyed. Unfortunately, it seems that the most recognition that they’ll be getting is a pointless virtual in-game hat.

“With the opening of the Ubisoft Quartz platform in December, we thought of creating an exclusive Digit for you, the ‘Ghost Recon 20th anniversary cap!’” Ubisoft reportedly announced in a statement to the Ghost Recon Breakpoint team, which was later seen by Kotaku.

“If you want to receive this exclusive Digit, we will inject it into your crypto-wallet on the 9th of March,” Ubisoft continued, hopefully allowing employees to opt-out of this baffling giveaway if they don’t want to be burdened with a needless NFT.

Comically, Ubisoft doesn’t appear to be making any real versions of this hat, for now, so the best the Ghost Recon Breakpoint team will be getting is this virtual facsimile which they can’t wear or really do anything with.

Alongside Ubisoft’s own employees, many of whom want nothing to do with these needlessly non-fungible in-game items, the majority of Ghost Recon Breakpoint players also want nothing to do with the hot new technology, as the first batches of Quartz NFTs have barely been selling.

While Ubisoft is probably at least a bit upset that this isn’t making them the millions that other NFTs sell for, apparently the lack of enthusiasm is our problem more than is their own somehow.

In a recent interview Ubisoft’s main NFT peddler and head of innovation, Nicolas Pouard, claimed that gamers “don’t get it for now,” and that the technology is “really beneficial,” for more than just lining Ubisoft’s pockets with money.

Thankfully, not everyone is as enthusiastic about NFTs as Ubisoft is, as recently the indie game distributor itch.io stated plainly that “NFTs are a scam.”

“If you think they [NFTs] are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet … we ask that [you] please reevaluate your life choices,” itch.io continued, throwing some well-deserved hate at the practically pointless crypto gubbins.