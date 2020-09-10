Ubisoft CEO apologises for employee abuse cases and political scandals

Shortly before the start of Ubisoft’s upcoming Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot released a four minute video apologising for the company’s multiple scandals as of late.

With the company seeing large groups of sexual and other abusers being outed and fired after years of harassment, to the point where the company has had to develop bespoke tools for reporting abusers, the Ubisoft CEO finally apologized to the victims.

“This summer, we learned that certain Ubisoft employees did not uphold our company’s values and that our systems failed to protect the victims of their behaviour,” the Ubisoft CEO apologised.

“I am truly sorry to everyone who was hurt. We have taken significant steps to remove or sanction those who violated our values and code of conduct, and we are working hard to improve our systems and processes.”

“We are at the start of a long journey. Real change will take time. But I am determined to do everything in my power to ensure everyone at Ubisoft feels welcome, respected and safe, and to rebuild the trust our teams, fans and players have in us.”

Yves Guillemot also apologised for the recently released Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad mobile game, a title that painted a poorly hidden parody of Black Lives Matter protesters as the villains of America as real-life protesters continue to battle for racial justice.