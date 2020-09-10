Ubisoft CEO apologises for employee abuse cases and political scandals

Shortly before the start of Ubisoft’s upcoming Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot released a four minute video apologising for the company’s multiple scandals as of late.
With the company seeing large groups of sexual and other abusers being outed and fired after years of harassment, to the point where the company has had to develop bespoke tools for reporting abusers, the Ubisoft CEO finally apologized to the victims.
“This summer, we learned that certain Ubisoft employees did not uphold our company’s values and that our systems failed to protect the victims of their behaviour,” the Ubisoft CEO apologised.
“I am truly sorry to everyone who was hurt. We have taken significant steps to remove or sanction those who violated our values and code of conduct, and we are working hard to improve our systems and processes.”
“We are at the start of a long journey. Real change will take time. But I am determined to do everything in my power to ensure everyone at Ubisoft feels welcome, respected and safe, and to rebuild the trust our teams, fans and players have in us.”
“Around the world, this year continues to be a time of societal unrest. I want to be clear, Ubisoft stands for equality and respect for all. Unfortunately, one of our recent mobile games included content that was inappropriate. This kind of oversight cannot happen. We are putting in place safeguards to prevent it in the future,” the Ubisoft CEO explained.
However, while this video does acknowledge the internal issues that were rampant at Ubisoft, the company chose not to air this video as the opener for their upcoming Ubisoft Forward, instead hiding behind unfathomable excuses as if it’s fanbase doesn’t know how to use OBS, XSplit or any other form of livestreaming software.
“Due to timing constraints, we chose to release the video as a standalone message before our #UbiForward event, but we are working to ensure it will be available in full in the VOD versions of the show,” the Ubisoft Twitter account said.