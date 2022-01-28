Ubisoft’s head NFT peddler, Nicolas Pouard, has spoken out once more about the company’s failing NFTs once more, claiming we just “don’t get it.”

In an interview with Finder, Ubisoft’s strategic innovations lab VP Nicolas Pouard has stated that their pointless Quartz NFTs, which are basically just a ledger of ownership for digital skins, is “not an easy concept to grasp,” which must surely be the reason for why they’ve dramatically underperformed, right? Right?!

In spite of their underperforming Quartz NFTs, which Ubisoft still insists on calling “Digits,” the company will continue to peddle the massively energy-intensive blockchain bullsh*t, with Pouard even promising to make things worse in the future. “Quartz is really just a first step that should lead to something bigger,” he told Finder. “Something that will be more easily understood by our players.”

In the past, even Ubisoft’s employees have shown scepticism for their NFTs, however, Pouard seems undeterred, even despite the understandable backlash that they’ve received. “We so strongly believe that what we are doing [with Quartz and Digits] goes in the right direction. So, we will keep integrating.”

Continuing on like a petulant child not getting their way, Pouard went on to blame Ubisoft’s players, claiming that “they don’t get it for now,” as according to Pouard “it’s really beneficial,” and you can totally trust him, it’s not like he’s trying to sell you overpriced cosmetic skins or anything.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft isn’t the only major games publisher who have jumped aboard the NFT bandwagon, as Atari and Konami have both recently released digital collections in celebration of anniversaries.

While we still vomit in our mouths a little when seeing these gaming adjacent NFTs, they’re at least not being needlessly implemented into games themselves, allowing players to enjoy their games without having the blockchain shoved down their throats.

Thankfully S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl’s developer, GSC Game World, understood that players don’t want NFTs being crammed into their games. Shortly after the announcement of their ‘metahuman’ NFT, which allowed the NFT purchaser to become an NPC in their upcoming game, the publisher announced that actually, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 won’t have anything NFT related in it at all, as they’re “making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is.”