Ubisoft has announced Quartz, a service that allows players to acquire NFTs of in-game vehicles, weapons, and pieces of equipment.

The Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which Ubisoft is calling “Digits” will be able to be bought, sold, and hoarded by players who want this tat on their permanent record.

To separate the collectable “Digits” from Steam’s inventory system, Ubisoft has explained that each set of Digits is released in a limited number, each with its own certificate of ownership and serial number engraved on the in-game item.

Ubisoft is first rolling this service that nobody asked for to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which is fitting given how utterly dire that game was. In our review said that Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a “boring and exploitative experience that makes parody feel embarrassed.

To make it not sound as awful as normal NFT’s, which consume a staggering amount of energy, Ubisoft has claimed that Quartz will be “energy efficient” as it uses Tezos, a blockchain that uses “exceedingly less energy to operate,” than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Thankfully, Quartz isn’t available in the UK, as for now only players in the US, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia and Brazil are being subjected to this cruel “experiment.”