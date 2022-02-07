Indie games distributor itch.io has both sworn off and at NFTs in a Twitter thread, declaring the blockchain technology “a scam.”

Despite NFTs only appearing last year, the gaming industry already has what feels like a long and sordid history with Non Fungible Tokens as since their arrival they’ve been a massively divisive topic, with fans both vehemently for and against the technology.

GSC Game World, Konami, Square Enix, and Ubisoft have already had their say on which way they believe the future of the industry will go, and now they’re joined by a new voice, itch.io, who plainly state that “NFTs are a scam.”

In a Twitter thread responding to their thoughts on NFTs, the indie game distributor proclaimed that “if you think they [NFTs] are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet … we ask that [you] please reevaluate your life choices.”

Itch.io went on to boldly say “fu*k any company that says they support creators and also endorses NFTs in any way. They only care about their own profit and the opportunity for wealth above anyone else.”

While some companies, such as Ubisoft and their Quartz program, try to make NFTs at least somewhat useful, recently we’ve seen the unfortunate emergence of entirely commercial NFTs within the gaming space.

Most recently beloved indie publisher Team17 took a stab at making a shedload of money with their MetaWorms NFT line, which defamed the legacy of their most treasured franchise in favour of making a quick buck. Thankfully this barely announced project was mercifully cancelled just a few days after its announcement.