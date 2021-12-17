Update: GSC Game World has announced that they’ll be removing “anything NFT-related” from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl after the reaction from fans.

In an announcement made on Twitter, GSC Game world stated that “based o the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.”

“The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too,” GSC Game World continued in their announcement, relaying a heartfelt sentiment that has been praised by fans in the tweet’s replies.

It’s currently unclear if GSC Game World will go ahead with their plan to allow three players to become “metahuman,” NPCs in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, just without the needless NFT gubbins attached to tarnish the experience.

While GSC Game World may have listened to their fans, Ubisoft is still going ahead with their Quartz NFT’s albeit to rather poor success. Out of the first batch of 2000 NFT Digits that Ubisoft is selling, only four have been sold, and all at substantially lower prices than intended.

Original Story: GSC Game World has announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be jumping on the bandwagon for one of the worst trends in gaming, NFTs.

In GCG Game World’s announcement of the “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse”, the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 explained that through this new program, three players will be able to become “metahuman” NPC within the game world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, allowing them to be “a part of the story and online experience.”

Aside from the needlessly attached blockchain gubbins, becoming an NPC in a game isn’t all too uncommon a feat, even if you’re not friends with the developers. Usually, all it takes is a boatload of money and a game looking for funding, and you’ll find yourself whisked off to the studios’ offices to get your face scanned.

We’ve seen this a number of times through Kickstarter, giving an extra added pledge incentive to the most eager of fans. As for why GCG Game World has seen the need to partner with DMarket to make this experience also include an NFT now is beyond us.

To try and make the needless addition of the power-hungry blockchain sound less awful, CGC Game World has said that “a part of each meta human sold will go to charity.” We can only assume this “part” will be the soul of the person buying the NFT.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is currently due to launch sometime in April next year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is also due to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.