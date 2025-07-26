Best 123Movies Alternatives in 2025 (Free & Legal Streaming Options)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

123Movies was once a popular site for free movie streaming, but it often comes with risks – from intrusive ads and malware to legal issues. Fortunately, there are many safe and legal alternatives available in 2025. Below is an up-to-date list of the best platforms to stream movies and TV shows, organized by Free Streaming Alternatives, Legal Paid Streaming Platforms, and Freemium Options. We’ve included international and region-specific services as well. (Tip: For free sites, consider using a VPN and ad-blocker for privacy and to access geo-blocked content.)

Free Streaming Alternatives (Ad-Supported & Open-Access)

Free ad-supported streaming services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel offer thousands of movies and shows at no cost.

These platforms are legal and funded by ads (often called FAST – Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV). They provide a wealth of on-demand movies and TV episodes, and some include live TV channels. No subscription is needed – just hop on and watch. However, content is typically older or classic due to licensing, and availability can be region-limited. Here are the top free alternatives:

Tubi – Type: Free (ad-supported); Content: Movies & TV (huge library); Availability: United States (largest catalog), also in UK and Australia. Features: No sign-up required, 250,000+ titles in the US library (20k+ in UK), across genres from Hollywood classics to niche films. Has 250+ live TV channels (news, sports, etc.) for US users. Pros: Enormous variety of free content, easy to use on almost any device. Cons: Focuses on older titles (not many new releases), streams max at 720p HD, and ad breaks are periodic (about 2 minutes per 15 minutes of video). Link: Tubi TV (official site).

Regional Free Streaming Services (Geo-Locked): Many countries have their own free streaming platforms for local content. To access these outside their region, you’ll need a VPN set to that country. Notable examples include BBC iPlayer (UK) – free streaming of BBC’s TV shows, news, and documentaries (UK only); ITVX and Channel 4 (All4) in the UK – free catch-up TV with ads; SBS On Demand (Australia) – free international films, Aussie TV, news and sports (AU only); RaiPlay (Italy) – Italian shows, sports and movies (free in Italy); ZDF Mediathek (Germany) – German news, series and docs (free in DE); RTÉ Player (Ireland) – Irish TV and news (IE only); CBC Gem (Canada) – Canadian TV and originals, free with ads in Canada; TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – NZ shows and films (NZ only). These services are excellent legal alternatives for regional content – just remember they are restricted to their home country’s viewers. (Using a VPN can allow you to access them abroad.)

? Privacy & Safety Tip: Even with legal free sites, use a VPN and an ad-blocker for safer streaming. A VPN can hide your IP and bypass geo-blocks, and an ad-blocker will reduce exposure to tracking and malware from any sketchy ads. Always stick to official or well-known platforms to avoid the risks associated with pirate sites.

Legal Paid Streaming Platforms (Subscription-Based)

For the latest releases, premium originals, and an ad-free experience, the best route is a paid streaming service. These subscription platforms are legal, offer high-quality streams (often in HD or 4K), and extensive libraries of content. Many are available worldwide or in multiple regions. Here are the top contenders:

Netflix – Type: Paid (subscription); Content: Movies & TV (huge global library, originals); Availability: Global (190+ countries, library varies). About: The world’s leading streaming service, known for its vast catalog of films, series, documentaries, and award-winning Netflix Originals. Features: Multiple plans (from mobile-only to 4K Premium), allows profiles and downloads. Pros: Massive content library spanning every genre, with highly rated originals (e.g. Stranger Things, The Crown). Excellent recommendation engine and user-friendly interface. Streams up to 4K HDR on premium plan. Cons: Content rotates (movies come and go each month). Some shows are region-specific due to licensing. Subscription cost has risen over time. Link: Netflix.

(Other notable paid platforms: Crunchyroll (anime-focused, see Freemium below), ESPN+ (sports), Showmax (popular in Africa), Shahid VIP (Middle East), Crave (Canada), etc., serve more specific audiences or regions.)

Freemium Options (Free + Premium Tiers)

Freemium streaming services offer a blend of free content and optional paid upgrades. Typically, you can watch some movies or shows for free (often with ads or delayed access), and pay for a premium plan to unlock the full library, HD quality, or an ad-free experience. These can be a great middle-ground if you don’t mind some ads or are interested in niche content. Below are some top freemium platforms:

Peacock – Type: Freemium (Paid Premium with free limited tier*); Content: TV & Movies (NBC/Universal content, live sports/news); Availability: United States. About: NBCUniversal’s streaming service. It has a free tier with a rotating selection of shows and movies, plus clips and some live news/sports. The Premium ($5–10/mo) gives full access to Peacock originals, next-day NBC shows, a larger movie library, WWE, and English Premier League soccer. Pros: Even without paying, you get popular series like The Office (early seasons), some movies, and live events. Premium is relatively affordable for the content depth, including sports (Premier League) and network TV hits. Cons: Free tier is limited and now restricted – note that as of Feb 2023, Peacock stopped offering the free tier to new signups (it’s only for existing users or certain cable customers). Even premium has ads unless you pay for the ad-free plan. Only officially available in the US (international access via VPN or Comcast’s Sky in Europe with different content). Link: Peacock TV.

(There are other freemium platforms as well, like SonyLIV in India, Voot (India), etc., which offer a mix of free and premium content. The ones above are among the most notable.)

Comparison Table of 123Movies Alternatives (Free, Paid & Freemium)

Below is a summary comparing the key features of these alternative streaming platforms:

Platform Type Content Availability Key Features Link Tubi Free (Ad-supported) Movies & TV (250k titles) US (wide), UK, AU Vast library of older films & shows; 250+ live channels (US); No sign-up needed. Pros: Huge free catalog, multi-device support. Cons: Older content focus, 720p max. Visit Pluto TV Free (Ad-supported) Live TV & On-Demand (1000s titles) US, UK, AU 250+ free live channels (US); on-demand movies/shows. Pros: Feels like cable TV, easy to start (no account). Cons: Few new releases, cannot pause live streams. Visit Amazon Freevee Free (Ad-supported) Movies & TV (curated, some originals) US, UK, DE Integrated with Prime Video; 60+ million users. Pros: Quality selection for free, including Amazon originals. Cons: Region-locked; uses Amazon’s app (ads present). Visit The Roku Channel Free (Ad-supported) Movies & TV (80k+ titles) + Live TV US (full), UK (smaller) 80k on-demand library, 350+ live channels (US); includes Roku Originals. Pros: Large variety, no login required, Roku device integration. Cons: Best on Roku devices; limited new content. Visit Plex Free TV Free (Ad-supported) Movies, TV & 800+ Live channels Global (most regions) 50k+ on-demand titles; personal media server feature. Pros: Combines your own media with free streaming; broad device support. Cons: Ad-heavy; some app stability issues. Visit Crackle Free (Ad-supported) Movies & Some TV (incl. originals) US (and partners) Classic movies, indie content, a few originals. Pros: 100% free, no signup; good for niche and older titles. Cons: Smaller library; ads and lower video quality. Visit Popcornflix Free (Ad-supported) Movies (indie, classic) & some shows US, CA (global via VPN) Independent and B-movie focus; apps on many devices. Pros: Free & legal, decent catalog of offbeat films. Cons: Limited mainstream hits; ad breaks included. Visit BBC iPlayer Free (Geo-locked) TV (British shows, news, live) UK only UK public broadcaster’s platform; high-quality dramas, documentaries, live news. Pros: Top British content free for UK viewers. Cons: Requires UK IP (and TV license); content rotates. Visit SBS On Demand Free (Geo-locked) TV & Films (international, Aussie) Australia only Australian network streaming foreign films, series, sports. Pros: Diverse world cinema selection free in AU. Cons: Geo-blocked outside Australia; ads during playback. Visit Hotstar Freemium (India; Paid elsewhere) Movies, TV, Sports (cricket) India, SEA regions Huge Indian content + Disney/HBO in one app. Free tier in India (with ads) for some shows & sports. Pros: IPL cricket streaming free (mobile); massive Bollywood library. Cons: Full content requires subscription; outside India, no free tier. Visit Crunchyroll Freemium Anime (series & films) Global (most countries) Largest anime library worldwide. Free tier (ad-supported SD) for many titles; Premium for simulcast in HD. Pros: Essential for anime fans; lots of free anime available (with ads). Cons: Ads can be frequent; new episodes locked to premium users. Visit Rakuten Viki Freemium Asian TV (K-dramas, etc.) Global (content varies) Community-subtitled Asian dramas/movies. Free with ads for many shows; Viki Pass for HD and exclusive titles. Pros: Excellent selection of K-dramas and more; strong community engagement. Cons: Some top shows require paid pass; region restrictions on certain content. Visit Peacock Freemium (limited free) TV, Movies, Sports (WWE, EPL) US (full service) NBCUniversal’s service. Free tier available (limited content); Premium unlocks full library and live sports (Premier League). Pros: Mix of classic NBC shows, new series, and sports on one platform. Cons: Free tier no longer open to new users; still has ads on Premium unless you pay extra. Visit Netflix Paid Subscription Movies & TV (huge library) Global (190+ countries) Premier streaming giant with originals (Stranger Things, etc.). No ads; multiple plans (HD/4K). Pros: Massive content variety, high-quality originals, easy to use. Cons: Monthly fee; content varies by region and rotates. Visit Amazon Prime Video Paid Subscription Movies & TV (+option rentals) Global (200+ countries) Large library incl. Amazon Originals (The Boys, etc.). Option to rent/buy new releases. Pros: Comes with Amazon Prime perks; add-on channels for more content. Cons: Interface mixes free & paid content; some titles cost extra. Visit Disney+ Paid Subscription Movies & TV (Disney, Marvel, Star Wars) Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific All Disney franchises + originals in one place, ad-free. Pros: Family-friendly and exclusive content (Marvel, Star Wars), 4K streaming included. Cons: Focused on Disney-owned titles (limited general content); no live TV. Visit Max (HBO) Paid Subscription Movies & TV (HBO, WB, etc.) US, LatAm, parts of EU (via HBO) Prestige content (HBO shows), WB films, Discovery docs in one. Pros: High-caliber shows and new Warner films in HD/4K. Cons: Pricier; not in all regions directly (uses partners). Visit Hulu Paid Subscription TV & Movies (current shows) USA (Japan limited) Next-day TV episodes from major networks, Hulu Originals. Pros: Fresh TV content quickly; bundle options (Disney+, ESPN). Cons: US-only; base plan has ads. Visit Paramount+ Paid Subscription Movies, TV & Sports Americas, EU, AU Library of Paramount films, CBS/Showtime shows; live sports (NFL, UEFA). Pros: Affordable entry price, lots of content plus sports/events. Cons: Still expanding internationally; some content geo-blocked. Visit Apple TV+ Paid Subscription Original Movies & Series Global All-original content in 4K, no ads. Pros: Critically acclaimed exclusive shows, polished ad-free app. Cons: Smaller catalog, few third-party titles. Visit YouTube (Movies) Paid (Rental/Purchase) Latest Movies & Shows (pay-per-title) Global (availability varies) On-demand rentals of new releases; no subscription required. Pros: Access new movies without subscription; reliable Google streaming. Cons: Costs can add up per movie; not a flat-rate service. Visit YouTube TV Paid Subscription Live TV Channels (85+ channels) USA Cable replacement service via streaming, unlimited DVR. Pros: Comprehensive live TV (sports, news, local) with cloud DVR. Cons: Expensive (~$73/mo); US-only. Visit

Table Key: Free = completely free, ad-supported; Freemium = free tier available, with optional paid upgrade; Paid = subscription or pay-per-view required. Availability notes the primary regions. Use a VPN to access region-locked services if needed.

By choosing one of these alternatives, you can enjoy movies and TV shows safely and legally – often in high quality and without the sketchy pop-ups that sites like 123Movies were notorious for. Free services like Tubi and Pluto TV let you binge classics or discover older gems at no cost (just bring some patience for the ads). Paid platforms like Netflix or Disney+ offer the latest and greatest content ad-free, for a monthly fee. And freemium options give you a bit of both worlds. Happy streaming, and remember to stay safe online with the proper precautions!