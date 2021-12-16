GSC Game World has announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be jumping on the bandwagon for one of the worst trends in gaming, NFTs.

In GCG Game World’s announcement of the “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse”, the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 explained that through this new program, three players will be able to become “metahuman” NPC within the game world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, allowing them to be “a part of the story and online experience.”

Aside from the needlessly attached blockchain gubbins, becoming an NPC in a game isn’t all too uncommon a feat, even if you’re not friends with the developers. Usually, all it takes is a boatload of money and a game looking for funding, and you’ll find yourself whisked off to the studios’ offices to get your face scanned.

We’ve seen this a number of times through Kickstarter, giving an extra added pledge incentive to the most eager of fans. As for why GCG Game World has seen the need to partner with DMarket to make this experience also include an NFT now is beyond us.

To try and make the needless addition of the power-hungry blockchain sound less awful, CGC Game World has said that “a part of each meta human sold will go to charity.” We can only assume this “part” will be the soul of the person buying the NFT.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is currently due to launch sometime in April next year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is also due to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.