Top CD Label Makers: Free Options For 2025

Creating professional-looking CD and DVD labels can significantly enhance your media projects. Whether you’re archiving family photos, distributing software, or simply organizing your music collection, a well-designed label adds a touch of polish. The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve this. Several free CD label maker software options offer a range of features to suit different needs.

In this article, we’ll explore seven of the best free CD label maker software programs available in 2025. We’ll delve into their key features, ease of use, and overall suitability for various tasks, helping you choose the perfect tool for your labeling needs.

Which CD Label Maker is Right for You?

Let’s dive into the best free CD label maker software available today.

Acoustica CD/DVD Label Maker

Acoustica CD/DVD Label Maker is a user-friendly program designed to create attractive labels and jewel cases. It offers a wide range of templates and images, making it easy to design professional-looking labels, even without prior design experience. The software supports direct printing to various label types and CD/DVD printers.

This software could benefit users who need a simple and intuitive interface for creating basic yet visually appealing CD/DVD labels and jewel case inserts. Its template library and image support simplify the design process, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced users.

Pre-designed templates for various label types

Image import and editing tools

Direct printing to label sheets and CD/DVD printers

Supports multiple label formats

Easy-to-use interface

Pricing: Free

UnderCoverXP

UnderCoverXP is a lightweight and straightforward application specifically designed for printing CD and DVD covers. It supports various image formats and allows users to easily resize and position images to fit the desired cover dimensions. Its simplicity makes it ideal for users who need a quick and efficient solution for printing covers without unnecessary features.

This software is useful for users who need a simple, no-frills solution for printing CD and DVD covers. Its straightforward interface and image resizing capabilities make it easy to create basic covers without requiring advanced design skills.

Supports various image formats

Simple and intuitive interface

Easy image resizing and positioning

Lightweight and fast performance

Supports a variety of cover sizes

Pricing: Free

Ashampoo Burning Studio Free

While primarily a burning software suite, Ashampoo Burning Studio Free includes a powerful cover designer. It allows you to create custom CD and DVD labels, booklets, and jewel case inserts with ease. The software provides a range of design tools, text formatting options, and image effects to create professional-looking designs.

This software is ideal for users who need a comprehensive burning solution with integrated cover design capabilities. Its advanced design tools, text formatting options, and image effects provide greater flexibility in creating custom labels and covers.

Integrated cover designer

Advanced design tools

Text formatting options

Image effects

Burning and backup features

Pricing: Free

CD Label Designer

CD Label Designer is a dedicated label creation tool that offers a wide range of features for designing CD and DVD labels, jewel cases, and business cards. It supports various label formats, image import, and text formatting options. The software also includes a database for storing and managing track lists.

This software is beneficial for users who need a dedicated label creation tool with advanced features such as database support for track lists. Its comprehensive design tools and label format support provide greater flexibility in creating custom labels and covers.

Supports various label formats

Image import and editing tools

Text formatting options

Database for track lists

Supports business card creation

Pricing: Free

RonyaSoft CD DVD Label Maker

RonyaSoft CD DVD Label Maker is a user-friendly software designed to create professional-looking CD and DVD labels, covers, and jewel cases. It offers a wide range of templates and design tools, making it easy to create custom designs. The software supports direct printing to various label types and CD/DVD printers.

This software is useful for users who need a user-friendly label maker with a wide range of templates and design tools. Its intuitive interface and direct printing capabilities make it easy to create professional-looking labels and covers.

Pre-designed templates for various label types

Image import and editing tools

Text formatting options

Direct printing to label sheets and CD/DVD printers

Easy-to-use interface

Pricing: Free

SureThing CD/DVD Labeler SE

SureThing CD/DVD Labeler SE is a feature-rich label creation software that offers a wide range of design tools and templates. It supports various label formats, image import, and text formatting options. The software also includes a database for storing and managing track lists and other information.

This software is ideal for users who need a feature-rich label maker with advanced design tools and database support. Its comprehensive features and label format support provide greater flexibility in creating custom labels and covers.

Supports various label formats

Image import and editing tools

Text formatting options

Database for track lists

Advanced design tools

Pricing: Free Trial Available (SE version is limited)

Disc Label

Disc Label is a simple and intuitive CD/DVD label maker that focuses on ease of use. It provides a straightforward interface for creating basic labels and covers. While it lacks some of the advanced features of other programs, it’s a great option for users who need a quick and easy solution for creating simple labels.

This software is beneficial for users who need a simple and intuitive label maker for creating basic labels and covers. Its straightforward interface makes it easy to use, even for beginners.

Simple and intuitive interface

Easy-to-use design tools

Supports basic label formats

Quick and easy label creation

Lightweight and fast performance

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Acoustica CD/DVD Label Maker UnderCoverXP Ashampoo Burning Studio Free CD Label Designer RonyaSoft CD DVD Label Maker SureThing CD/DVD Labeler SE Disc Label Templates Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Image Editing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Text Formatting Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Database Support No No No Yes No Yes No Direct Disc Printing Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Pricing Free Free Free Free Free Free Trial (SE Limited) Free

Tips

Start with a Template: Most of these programs offer pre-designed templates. Starting with a template can save you time and effort, especially if you’re new to label design.

Most of these programs offer pre-designed templates. Starting with a template can save you time and effort, especially if you’re new to label design. Use High-Resolution Images: Ensure that the images you use are high-resolution to avoid pixelation when printed.

Ensure that the images you use are high-resolution to avoid pixelation when printed. Consider Your Printer: Check the software’s compatibility with your printer to ensure proper alignment and print quality.

Check the software’s compatibility with your printer to ensure proper alignment and print quality. Proofread Carefully: Always proofread your labels before printing to catch any typos or errors.

Always proofread your labels before printing to catch any typos or errors. Experiment with Fonts and Colors: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different fonts and colors to create a visually appealing label.

Making Your Media Stand Out

Choosing the right CD label maker software can make a significant difference in the appearance and professionalism of your media projects. Each of the options listed above offers unique features and benefits, so take the time to explore them and find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQ

What is the best free CD label maker software?

The best option depends on your specific needs. Acoustica CD/DVD Label Maker and RonyaSoft CD DVD Label Maker are great all-around choices, while UnderCoverXP is ideal for simple cover printing.

Can I print directly onto CDs with these programs?

