Fix Generic USB Hub Driver Issues In Windows (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Encountering issues with a generic USB hub driver in Windows can be frustrating, leading to devices not being recognized or functioning correctly. These problems often stem from outdated drivers, corrupted system files, or conflicts with other hardware. Fortunately, troubleshooting these issues is usually straightforward, and this guide will walk you through the necessary steps to get your USB hub working smoothly again.

This article provides easy-to-follow instructions to diagnose and resolve generic USB hub driver problems in Windows. We’ll cover everything from updating and reinstalling drivers to checking for hardware conflicts and running system file checks. By the end of this guide, you’ll have the knowledge and tools to fix these issues and ensure your USB devices are properly connected and functioning.

How Do I Troubleshoot Generic USB Hub Driver Problems?

Keeping your drivers up-to-date is crucial for optimal performance and compatibility. Here’s how to update the generic USB hub driver:

Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” section. Right-click on the “Generic USB Hub” and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for and install the latest available driver. If Windows doesn’t find a new driver, try searching for an updated driver on the manufacturer’s website. Download and install the driver manually if available.

Reinstall the USB Hub Driver

If updating the driver doesn’t resolve the issue, reinstalling it might help.

Open “Device Manager” as described above. Expand “Universal Serial Bus controllers.” Right-click on the “Generic USB Hub” and select “Uninstall device.” Confirm the uninstallation. Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon reboot.

Check for Hardware Conflicts

Hardware conflicts can sometimes cause driver issues. Use Device Manager to check for conflicts:

Open “Device Manager.” Look for any devices with a yellow exclamation mark or a red “X.” These indicate a problem. Right-click on the problematic device and select “Properties.” Check the “Device status” section to see if there are any error messages or conflict indications. If there is a conflict, try updating the driver for the conflicting device or removing and reinstalling it.

Run the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows includes a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix hardware and device problems.

Press the Windows key + I to open “Settings.” Click on “Update & Security.” Select “Troubleshoot” from the left menu. Click on “Hardware and Devices” and then “Run the troubleshooter.” Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.

Perform a System File Check (SFC) Scan

Corrupted system files can sometimes cause driver issues. The System File Checker (SFC) tool can scan and repair corrupted system files.

Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This may take some time. If the SFC tool finds and repairs any corrupted files, restart your computer.

Check Power Management Settings

Incorrect power management settings can sometimes cause USB devices to disconnect or malfunction.

Open “Device Manager.” Expand “Universal Serial Bus controllers.” Right-click on “USB Root Hub” and select “Properties.” Go to the “Power Management” tab. Uncheck the box that says “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power.” Repeat steps 3-5 for all “USB Root Hub” entries.

Test with a Different USB Port or Hub

Sometimes, the issue might be with a specific USB port or the hub itself.

Try plugging the USB hub into a different USB port on your computer.

If you’re using an external USB hub, try connecting the devices directly to the computer to see if the issue persists.

If possible, test the USB hub on another computer to determine if the problem is with the hub itself.

Roll Back Driver to a Previous Version

If the issue started after a driver update, rolling back to a previous version might resolve the problem.

Open “Device Manager.” Expand “Universal Serial Bus controllers.” Right-click on the “Generic USB Hub” and select “Properties.” Go to the “Driver” tab. If the “Roll Back Driver” button is available, click it and follow the on-screen instructions.

In rare cases, outdated BIOS firmware can cause USB compatibility issues. Check your motherboard manufacturer’s website for BIOS updates and follow their instructions for updating the BIOS. Caution: Incorrect BIOS updates can cause serious problems, so proceed with care and follow the manufacturer’s instructions precisely.

Comparison of Troubleshooting Methods

Method Description Difficulty Time Required Update Driver Searches for and installs the latest available driver for the USB hub. Easy Short Reinstall Driver Uninstalls and reinstalls the USB hub driver, often resolving corruption issues. Easy Short Hardware Troubleshooter Automatically detects and fixes hardware and device problems, including USB hub issues. Easy Short System File Check (SFC) Scan Scans and repairs corrupted system files that may be causing driver issues. Medium Medium Check Power Management Settings Ensures that power settings are not causing the USB hub to disconnect or malfunction. Easy Short

Tips

Always restart your computer after making significant changes to drivers or system settings.

Keep your Windows operating system up-to-date with the latest updates and patches.

Use a high-quality USB hub from a reputable manufacturer to avoid compatibility issues.

Check the USB hub’s power supply if it’s an externally powered hub. Ensure it’s providing sufficient power to the connected devices.

Resolving USB Hub Driver Issues

By following these steps, you should be able to diagnose and fix most generic USB hub driver issues in Windows. Remember to proceed methodically, testing after each step to see if the problem has been resolved.

FAQ

Why is my USB hub not working? There are several reasons why your USB hub might not be working, including outdated drivers, hardware conflicts, power issues, or a faulty hub.

How do I update my USB hub driver? You can update your USB hub driver through Device Manager by right-clicking on the hub and selecting “Update driver.”

What do I do if my USB hub is not recognized? Try reinstalling the driver, checking for hardware conflicts, and ensuring the hub is properly powered.

Can a faulty USB port cause hub issues? Yes, a faulty USB port can prevent the hub from functioning correctly. Try using a different port.

How do I check for hardware conflicts in Device Manager? Look for devices with a yellow exclamation mark or a red “X,” which indicate a problem or conflict.

Related reading