Fix Discord Black Screen When Screen Sharing (Solved)

Experiencing a black screen while screen sharing on Discord can be incredibly frustrating. It disrupts communication, hindering collaboration and gaming sessions alike. Fortunately, this issue is often caused by a few common culprits, and with a systematic approach, you can usually resolve it quickly and get back to sharing your screen without interruption.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to troubleshooting the Discord black screen problem during screen sharing. We’ll explore various solutions, from simple fixes to more advanced techniques, ensuring you can effectively diagnose and resolve the issue. Let’s get your Discord screen sharing working smoothly again.

Why is My Discord Screen Black When Sharing?

Clear Discord Cache

A corrupted cache can sometimes lead to unexpected behavior within the application. Clearing the Discord cache can resolve this.

Close Discord completely. Ensure it’s not running in the system tray. Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type %appdata% and press Enter. Locate the Discord folder and rename it to Discord_old . Restart Discord. This will force the application to rebuild its cache.

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers are a common cause of screen sharing issues.

Press Windows Key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Display adapters” section. Right-click on your graphics card and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. Alternatively, download the latest drivers directly from the manufacturer’s website (Nvidia, AMD, Intel). Restart your computer after the driver update.

Disable Hardware Acceleration

Hardware acceleration can sometimes conflict with Discord, leading to a black screen.

Open Discord and go to “User Settings” (the gear icon next to your username). Click on “Appearance” under “App Settings.” Scroll down to “Advanced” and toggle “Hardware Acceleration” off. Restart Discord.

Run Discord as Administrator

Granting Discord administrative privileges can resolve permission-related issues.

Right-click on the Discord desktop icon. Select “Run as administrator.” If prompted, confirm the action.

Choose the Correct Application or Screen

Ensure you’re sharing the correct application or screen within Discord.

When initiating screen sharing, carefully select the specific application window or the entire screen you intend to share. Avoid accidentally selecting a blank window or the wrong application.

Check for Conflicting Applications

Some applications can interfere with Discord’s screen sharing capabilities.

Close any unnecessary applications running in the background. Pay particular attention to applications that also use screen recording or streaming functionalities. Test screen sharing again after closing potential conflicting applications.

Reinstall Discord

A fresh installation can resolve deeply rooted issues within the application.

Press Windows Key + X and select “Apps and Features.” Locate Discord in the list of installed applications and select “Uninstall.” Download the latest version of Discord from the official website (https://discord.com/download). Install Discord and log in to your account.

Compatibility Mode

Running Discord in compatibility mode might help if you are using an older system.

Right-click on the Discord desktop icon. Select “Properties.” Go to the “Compatibility” tab. Check the box “Run this program in compatibility mode for:” and select an older version of Windows. Click “Apply” and then “OK.” Restart Discord.

Check Your Antivirus

Sometimes, antivirus software can interfere with Discord’s functionality.

Temporarily disable your antivirus software. Try screen sharing on Discord again. If it works, add Discord as an exception in your antivirus settings.

Consider Using the Discord Web App

If the desktop app continues to give you issues, try the web app.

Open your web browser and go to https://discord.com/app. Log in to your account. Try screen sharing from the web app.

Tips for Smooth Screen Sharing

Close Unnecessary Programs: Reduce system load by closing unused applications.

Reduce system load by closing unused applications. Stable Internet Connection: Ensure a stable and fast internet connection for optimal performance.

Ensure a stable and fast internet connection for optimal performance. Regularly Update Discord: Keep Discord updated to the latest version to benefit from bug fixes and performance improvements.

Screen Sharing on Discord, Resolved

By systematically working through these solutions, you should be able to identify and resolve the cause of the Discord black screen issue when screen sharing. Remember to test after each step to pinpoint the exact solution that works for you.

FAQ

Why is my Discord screen share black? A black screen during Discord screen sharing can be caused by outdated graphics drivers, hardware acceleration issues, corrupted cache, or conflicting applications.

How do I clear the Discord cache? Close Discord, open the Run dialog box ( Windows Key + R ), type %appdata% , and rename the Discord folder to Discord_old .

How do I update my graphics drivers? Open Device Manager, expand “Display adapters,” right-click your graphics card, and select “Update driver.”

What is hardware acceleration, and how do I disable it in Discord? Hardware acceleration uses your computer’s hardware to improve performance. To disable it, go to Discord’s User Settings > Appearance > Advanced and toggle “Hardware Acceleration” off.

Why does running Discord as administrator help? Running Discord as administrator grants it the necessary permissions to access system resources, potentially resolving permission-related issues causing the black screen.

