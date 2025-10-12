Top Virtual Keyboards For Windows In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Virtual keyboards have become essential tools for Windows users, offering flexibility and accessibility beyond traditional hardware. Whether you’re dealing with a broken keyboard, need a touch-screen solution, or require enhanced security, a virtual keyboard can be a lifesaver. In this article, we’ll explore ten of the best virtual keyboard software options available for Windows in 2025, helping you find the perfect fit for your needs.

These software solutions offer a range of features, from customizable layouts and predictive text to advanced security measures. We’ll delve into their functionalities, pricing, and key benefits, ensuring you’re well-equipped to make an informed decision. Let’s find out the best virtual keyboard for your Windows device.

Which Virtual Keyboard is Right for You?

Comfort On-Screen Keyboard Pro

Comfort On-Screen Keyboard Pro is a versatile virtual keyboard designed to enhance your typing experience on touch-screen devices. It offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to tailor the keyboard layout, appearance, and behavior to your preferences. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, Comfort On-Screen Keyboard Pro provides a comfortable and efficient typing solution for Windows users.

This keyboard is particularly useful for users who frequently switch between languages, as it supports multiple keyboard layouts and languages. Its gesture support also adds a layer of convenience, allowing you to perform common actions with simple swipes and taps. The software adapts to your typing style, learning from your habits to provide more accurate predictions and corrections.

Customizable layout and appearance

Gesture support for quick actions

Multi-language support

Word auto-complete and suggestions

Pricing: $39.95

Free Virtual Keyboard

Free Virtual Keyboard is a lightweight and easy-to-use virtual keyboard that provides a simple and effective alternative to a physical keyboard. It’s particularly useful for individuals with mobility issues or those who need a temporary keyboard solution. Its straightforward design makes it accessible to users of all skill levels.

This software is ideal for basic typing tasks and offers essential features such as adjustable key sizes and customizable colors. The keyboard can be resized to fit your screen resolution and personal preferences, ensuring optimal comfort. It’s also a great option for kiosk applications or public computers where a physical keyboard might be vulnerable to damage or theft.

Adjustable key sizes

Customizable colors

Simple and intuitive interface

Lightweight and easy to install

Pricing: Free

Hot Virtual Keyboard

Hot Virtual Keyboard is a feature-rich virtual keyboard designed to improve typing speed and accuracy. It offers a wide array of customization options, including programmable keys, macros, and gesture support. With its advanced features, Hot Virtual Keyboard provides a powerful and efficient typing solution for Windows users.

The software allows you to create custom keyboard layouts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or writer. Its ability to record and execute macros can significantly speed up repetitive tasks, saving you time and effort. The built-in word prediction and auto-correction features help minimize errors and improve typing accuracy.

Programmable keys and macros

Gesture support

Customizable keyboard layouts

Word prediction and auto-correction

Pricing: $49.95

Click-N-Type

Click-N-Type is an on-screen virtual keyboard designed for individuals with disabilities. It is compatible with any Windows based application. It is used with a mouse, trackball, touch screen, head pointer, or other pointing device.

With Click-N-Type, you can easily type text into any application, whether it’s a word processor, email client, or web browser. Its customizable interface allows you to adjust the keyboard layout, size, and colors to suit your individual needs. The software also includes features such as word prediction and auto-complete, which can help to speed up typing and reduce errors.

Customizable keyboard layouts

Word prediction and auto-complete

Compatible with any Windows based application

Designed for individuals with disabilities

Pricing: $39.95

Onscreen Keyboard

Onscreen Keyboard is a Windows built-in accessibility tool that displays a full-sized keyboard on the screen. Use your mouse or another pointing device to select keys, or use a single key or a group of keys to cycle through the keys on the screen.

Onscreen Keyboard is a great option for individuals with mobility issues or those who need a temporary keyboard solution. Its straightforward design makes it accessible to users of all skill levels. The software is also a great option for kiosk applications or public computers where a physical keyboard might be vulnerable to damage or theft.

Built-in accessibility tool

Full-sized keyboard on the screen

Easy to use with a mouse or another pointing device

Great option for individuals with mobility issues

Pricing: Free

KeyStrokes

KeyStrokes is an alternative on-screen keyboard that offers word prediction. It’s designed for users with disabilities, and aims to boost their typing speed.

The software allows you to create custom keyboard layouts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or writer. Its ability to record and execute macros can significantly speed up repetitive tasks, saving you time and effort. The built-in word prediction and auto-correction features help minimize errors and improve typing accuracy.

Word prediction

Customizable keyboard layouts

Designed for users with disabilities

Boosts typing speed

Pricing: $299

Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard is a virtual keyboard that offers a wide range of customization options, including programmable keys, macros, and gesture support. With its advanced features, Das Keyboard provides a powerful and efficient typing solution for Windows users.

The software allows you to create custom keyboard layouts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or writer. Its ability to record and execute macros can significantly speed up repetitive tasks, saving you time and effort. The built-in word prediction and auto-correction features help minimize errors and improve typing accuracy.

Programmable keys and macros

Gesture support

Customizable keyboard layouts

Word prediction and auto-correction

Pricing: $169

Virtual Keyboard Portable

Virtual Keyboard Portable is a free, lightweight, multilingual and touch screen friendly virtual keyboard.

The software allows you to create custom keyboard layouts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or writer. Its ability to record and execute macros can significantly speed up repetitive tasks, saving you time and effort. The built-in word prediction and auto-correction features help minimize errors and improve typing accuracy.

Free

Lightweight

Multilingual

Touch screen friendly

Pricing: Free

Message Assist

Message Assist is a virtual keyboard that offers a wide range of customization options, including programmable keys, macros, and gesture support. With its advanced features, Message Assist provides a powerful and efficient typing solution for Windows users.

The software allows you to create custom keyboard layouts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or writer. Its ability to record and execute macros can significantly speed up repetitive tasks, saving you time and effort. The built-in word prediction and auto-correction features help minimize errors and improve typing accuracy.

Programmable keys and macros

Gesture support

Customizable keyboard layouts

Word prediction and auto-correction

Pricing: $199

PenAttention

PenAttention is a virtual keyboard that offers a wide range of customization options, including programmable keys, macros, and gesture support. With its advanced features, PenAttention provides a powerful and efficient typing solution for Windows users.

The software allows you to create custom keyboard layouts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or writer. Its ability to record and execute macros can significantly speed up repetitive tasks, saving you time and effort. The built-in word prediction and auto-correction features help minimize errors and improve typing accuracy.

Programmable keys and macros

Gesture support

Customizable keyboard layouts

Word prediction and auto-correction

Pricing: $49.95

Tips for Choosing the Right Virtual Keyboard

Try before you buy: If possible, download a trial version of the software to see

